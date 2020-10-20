STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government is working towards making vaccine accessible to every Indian: PM Modi

Modi has addressed the nation a number of times during the COVID-19 crisis in which he has spoken about various measures, including lockdown.

Published: 20th October 2020 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 07:31 PM

PM Modi speaks while attending the Griha Pravesham program being held in Madhya Pradesh.

PM Modi. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

PM Modi's seventh address to the nation after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which came at 6 pm on Tuesday, was a cautionary one.

"Starting from the Janata Curfew, we Indians have embarked on a long journey. The economic activity is also picking up at a slow pace. The sheen of the festivities is here even as we step out of our homes. However, we must not forget that even if the lockdown has been lifted, the virus is still here," PM Narendra Modi said in his address to the nation on Tuesday evening.   

"With efforts of every Indian over last 7-8 months, India is in a stable situation. We must not let it deteriorate," he stressed.

The Prime Minister further highlighted that the current recovery rate in the country is good, and fatality rate is low. India is succeeding in saving the lives of more and more of its citizens than the resource-rich countries of the world. The growing number of tests has been a major strength in the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic, he further added.

In Europe, America and other countries, the number of cases have seen a spike yet again after seeing a decline in the past, he noted.

PM Modi said many videos have surfaced in recent times that show many people having stopped taking precautions.

"This is not the right thing to do," he said.

"If you are careless and moving around without mask, you are putting yourself, children and the elderly at risk," the prime minister said.

Every Indian will get the vaccine, and the government is working towards it, he assured.

Urging the citizens to maintain social distance, frequently wash hands, and wear face-masks, the PM said that he wants to see every Indian safe and healthy.

Till the vaccine is found, don't lower your guard, the PM emphasised.

  • Rao
    Vaccine developers allover the world have been exempted from liability in case of fatal reactions. Simply because GAVI and WHO support vaccines for covid 19 we need not blindly accept their advice. Remember the lockdowns which didn't do anything to stop spreading of virus cases. Let all politicians take the vaccine first and let it be voluntary. Those who want vaccines let them have it. India is still a Democratic country; let it remain so.
    21 hours ago reply
