Jharkhand: Youth killed by friend for insisting him to give up cow slaughtering

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: A youth was killed by his friend late on Monday night allegedly for insisting him to give up cow slaughtering at the Uchari area in Garhwa.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning after local MLA and Drinking Water and Sanitation Minister Mithlesh Thakur visited Sasar Hospital in Garhwa, where the deceased’s mother narrated the whole story demanding stringent action against the accused.

An FIR has been lodged at Sadar Police Station in Garhwa. According to the FIR lodged by the deceased’s mother Ayesha Khatoon, three persons killed her son Mohammed Arzoo, 18, by slitting his throat for insisting his friend Kail Quraishi to give up cow slaughtering.

“It has been alleged by the deceased’s mother that her son was killed by three persons as he had been insisting them regularly to give up slaughtering of cows, which created unwanted squalor in the area,” said Inspector Rajesh Kumar.

In the FIR, Khatoon named three persons - Kail Quraishi, Munnu Quraishi, and Khalid Quraishi, he added.

The prime accused Kail Quraishi is notorious for attacking people with sharp weapons which he used for slaughtering animals. He had injured his family members several times in the past, police said.

“All aspects will be taken into consideration before coming to any conclusion in the case,” said Kumar.