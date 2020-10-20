STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr to Indian Americans

US President Donald Trump’s son has said that Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden is not good for India as he will go soft on China.

Published: 20th October 2020 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 11:30 AM

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the Colonial Early Education Program at the Colwyck Training Center, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 (Photo | AP)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:

“We have to understand the threat of China and no one knows that probably better than Indian-Americans. When you look at our opponents in this race. you think the Chinese gave Hunter Biden USD 1.5 billion. because he was a great businessman, or because they knew the Bidens could be bought, and therefore soft on China,” Donald Trump Jr said.

Trump Jr is leading his father’s election campaign for the upcoming presidential polls on November 3. During his address, Trump Jr referred to the book which details the alleged corrupt practices of the Biden family. “It is not just China, as they said China Inc with the Bidens, it as the Ukrainian, it was Russia and it was overwhelming because they know that he can be bought. That’s not going to bode well for people who are democratic-minded or independent business people,” he said.

Saying that the Indian-American community is near and dear to him, Trump Jr said, “The Indian community is hard-working, family-oriented and education oriented. Indian-Americans have been looking at what the Democrats have been pushing or what they have been ignoring for the last six months,” he said.

He also referred to the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad in February. “When I saw the enthusiasm of my father with PM Modi. I used to think that Trump rallies were pretty big in America but that was the biggest Trump rally probably ever,” he said.

