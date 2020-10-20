STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee urges residents of old age home to stay indoors during Durga Puja

She asked West Bengal Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim to arrange for an idol inside the premises of Navanir the old age home for women - so that the residents can offer their pujas.

Published: 20th October 2020 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurates a Durga Puja in Kolkata. (Photo| PTI)

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurates a Durga Puja in Kolkata. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged residents of an old age home in the southern part of the city's Chetla area to stay indoors during the Durga Puja to combat the COVID-19 contagion.

She asked West Bengal Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim to arrange for an idol inside the premises of Navanir the old age home for women - so that the residents can offer their pujas.

Banerjee, who is a regular to the old age home every year before the Durga Puja, urged the residents to watch the pujas on the television.

"You see the pujas on the television this year because your staying healthy is very important for me," Banerjee told the residents of the old age home.

She also expressed her hesitancy to visit the old age home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I know you all. I was initially scared that my coming might create a crowd which might increase the chance of infection and then I thought of keeping all of you inside the room so that I can see you all and speak to you. I love to come here but this year is different and so stay safe and keep others safe," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Durga Puja COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp