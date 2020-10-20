'Manipulated and fake': NTA rubbishes news claiming topper in ST category was given wrong 'failed' result in NEET

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency under the Union education ministry on Tuesday said it is lodging an FIR under the IT act for circulation of a “manipulated and fake news” which projected that a student who had failed in the National Eligibility cum Entrance test was actually a topper in the ST category.

It is, however, not clear against whom the FIR is being registered and the official sources said that “it is being finalised.”

There have been reports that a 17-year-old student Mridul Rawat who had obtained 329 marks in the NEET, results for which were declared recently, had tweeted to the NTA challenging his results.

Later, he reportedly received a fraudulent e-mail which confirmed to him that he had actually got 650 marks, as he had claimed and was the topper in the ST category.

“This news is being circulated by some unscrupulous elements on social media and even some regional news channels which have been running it without seeking our version,” said a government official. “In fact, we got the student’s answer sheet re-checked and the results were found to be exactly the same as before.”

This, the official said, was intimated to the student.

“The NTA has declared the result after thorough scrutiny and assured all aspirants that the result declared by NTA is correct,” the agency said in a statement.

However, it has been revealed on some news channels in social media that shockingly some unscrupulous elements are claiming that the results declared by NTA are incorrect- it added.

Referring to Rawat’s case, the testing agency said that the news is even being broadcast at local news channels in some cities.

“The news is totally fake, fabricated and one sided only,” the NTA said. “The news channel should have confirmed this from NTA before broadcasting this fake news. In the instant case, a complaint is being filed by the NTA with the cyber security cell under the IT Act at Noida, Uttar Pradesh.”

The agency cautioned that while all genuine grievances will be entertained, manipulated and fabricated cases will be viewed seriously and NTA will be forced to take legal action as per laws of the land against such candidates including cancellation of their candidature or other unscrupulous agents representing such candidates.

“Candidates in their own interest, are once again advised not to fall prey to any unscrupulous person/agent/spokesperson promising them any favorable changes in their OMRs/results, else legal and punitive action, will be initiated against any/all such persons involved in spreading fake news and maligning the image and prestige of the National Testing Agency,” said the statement.