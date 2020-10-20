Metro linking Dehradun with Haridwar by 2024 likely

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The upcoming metro rail project in Uttarakhand, expected to be completed by 2024, will connect Dehradun-Rishikesh-Haridwar in its inception.

The 33-km route will be the inaugural line.

Jitendra Tyagi, the Uttarakhand Metro Rail Corporation MD, said: “The detailed project report has been submitted to the state government, which is likely to get the nod soon.”

Locals welcomed the decision stating that this would improve connectivity and increase the footfall in Rishikesh.

According to Rishikesh Rafting Association president Dinesh Bhatt, over 12,000 tourists visited the town since September 26 following the reopening of river rafting.

“The metro will definitely contribute to the footfall in Rishikesh as this will definitely cut the cost of travelling from Dehradun to Rishikesh.”

Haridwar is the second largest industrial centre of the state after Udham Singh Nagar. Many people working in Haridwar commute either by buses or other public transport.

“There are thousands like me who travel between Haridwar and Dehradun either daily or 2-3 times a week. This will be a boon for them,” said Dehradun resident Abhishek Kumar.