STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Metro linking Dehradun with Haridwar by 2024 likely

Locals welcomed the decision stating that this would improve connectivity and increase the footfall in Rishikesh.

Published: 20th October 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Metro

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The upcoming metro rail project in Uttarakhand, expected to be completed by 2024, will connect Dehradun-Rishikesh-Haridwar in its inception.

The 33-km route will be the inaugural line. 

Jitendra Tyagi, the Uttarakhand Metro Rail Corporation MD, said: “The detailed project report has been submitted to the state government, which is likely to get the nod soon.”

Locals welcomed the decision stating that this would improve connectivity and increase the footfall in Rishikesh.

According to Rishikesh Rafting Association president Dinesh Bhatt, over 12,000 tourists visited the town since September 26 following the reopening of river rafting.

“The metro will definitely contribute to the footfall in Rishikesh as this will definitely cut the cost of travelling from Dehradun to Rishikesh.” 

Haridwar is the second largest industrial centre of the  state after Udham Singh Nagar. Many people working in Haridwar commute either by buses or other public transport.

“There are thousands like me who travel between Haridwar and Dehradun either daily or 2-3 times a week. This will be a boon for them,” said Dehradun resident Abhishek Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp