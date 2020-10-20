STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NCW chief raises issue of `Love Jihad' with Maharashtra governor

Sharma claimed that there was a rise in the cases of Love Jihad in Maharashtra, a statement from the NCW said.

Published: 20th October 2020 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma on Tuesday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari here and discussed issues related to women in the state, including `rising cases of Love Jihad'.

Sharma claimed that there was a rise in the cases of Love Jihad in Maharashtra, a statement from the NCW said.

She also spoke about the need to appoint a full-time head for the state commission for women, it said.

Sharma told governor there was a rise in cases of "Love Jihad" in the state and highlighted the distinction between consensual inter-faith marriages and Love Jihad, stating that the latter required attention, the release said.

The term `Love Jihad' is used by some right-wing commentators to allege that there is a conspiracy to lure Hindu women and convert them through interfaith marriage. The NCW chief also pointed out that some 4,000 complaints have not been attended to because the state women's commission does not have a chairperson.

Fourteen `one-stop centres' in the state, set up to provide single point of contact to victims of sexual and domestic abuse, were defunct, Sharma told the governor.

These centres were set up after the 2012 Delhi gangrape incident, and are supposed to provide medical, legal, social and psychological aid to victims. As per the release, The NCW chief also stressed the need to enact a law akin to the Disha Act in Andhra Pradesh which provides for speedy trial of crimes against women and harsh punishment.

"Some 188 cases filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act are pending beyond the statutory three-month period. This should be looked into on priority," Sharma said.

CCTV cameras be put up inside COVID-19 care centres and strict background checks be conducted at these facilities, the NCW chief said, in apparent refernce to instances of women patients getting assaulted or molested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rekha Sharma Maharashtra governor Love Jihad NCW Bhagat Singh Koshyari
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp