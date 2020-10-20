STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Number of seats in MBBS course increased to 4,000 in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee had earlier underscored the need for increasing the number of medical seats in the state.

Published: 20th October 2020 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the number of seats in the MBBS course has increased to 4,000 in the state with the addition of 250 seats in two medical colleges.

"I am pleased to announce that we now have 4,000 MBBS seats for Bengal's vibrant medical students with the initiation of the first MBBS batch in Purulia Govt MCH consisting of 100 seats & the addition of 150 MBBS seats in Gouri Devi Medical College," Banerjee said on Twitter.

Last year, minister of state for health Chandrima Bhattacharya had informed the assembly that the number of MBBS seats in West Bengal was 1,355 when the Trinamool Congress government came to power in the state in 2011.

