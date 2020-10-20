STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sarpanch, others booked for 'misusing' revenue official's stamp in J-K's Rajouri

The official said that a case was registered against the sarpanch and a few others for alleged misuse of the stamp of the revenue official of the rank of patwari.

Published: 20th October 2020 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: Police on Tuesday booked a sarpanch and a few others for allegedly misusing a revenue official's stamp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

He said the matter came to light that a sarpanch from Odharni panchayat allegedly made a fake stamp of the revenue official in Khawas area and prepared some documents to press for sanction of some cases under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The official said that a case was registered against the sarpanch and a few others for alleged misuse of the stamp of the revenue official of the rank of patwari. "The matter was taken up with police authorities after which a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Dharamsal police station while the case is being further investigated," he said.

The official said that a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the sarpanch and another person.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
revenue official stamp misuse case Jammu and Kashmir Rajouri
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp