Slide in COVID-19 active cases in India, recovery rate nears 89 per cent

Published: 20th October 2020 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 outside a garment shop in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Active cases of COVID-19 in India are less than 10 per cent of the total caseload, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has crossed 67 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 88.63 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

There are 7,48,538 active cases of coronavirus infection as on date which comprise merely 9.85 per cent of the total caseload.

"The slide in active cases is supplemented by an exponential rise in recoveries," the ministry said.

The total recoveries have surged to 67,33,328 and exceed active cases of COVID-19 by 59,84,790 as on date.

"India is the only country with the highest recoveries and continues to have one of the lowest fatality rates globally. Today it stands at 1.52 per cent," the ministry highlighted.

"These have in tandem resulted in consistent slide in the active cases," it added.

This is the result of collaborative, focussed and effective action by states and UTs under the Centre's strategy of comprehensive and high countrywide testing, prompt and effective surveillance and tracking, quick hospitalisation and effective adherence of the Standard Treatment Protocol issued by the Centre, it said.

This success is a result of selfless service and dedication of doctors, paramedics, frontline workers and all other COVID-19 warriors across the country, the ministry said.

The number of new coronavirus infections reported in a span of 24 hours in India dropped below 50,000 for the first time in nearly three months, the ministry said.

The new cases were 47,703 on July 28.

The ministry said 75 per cent of the new infections are from 10 States and UTs.

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala contribute more than 5,000 to the new confirmed cases.

Also, 78 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs .

Maharashtra continues to lead with more than 15,000 single day recoveries followed by Karnataka with more than 8,000 recoveries.

The ministry said 587 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours.

Of these, nearly 81 per cent are concentrated in ten states and UTs.

The deaths are below 600 for the second consecutive day.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum single day deaths (125 deaths).

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 75,97,063 with 46,790 new infections being reported in a day, while death toll climbed to 1,15,197 with 587 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

