STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Former aide moves Bombay HC, accuses NCB of illegal detention

Sawant has been accused of interacting with peddlers and procuring drugs, allegedly on behalf of Rajput, and has been charged under Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Published: 20th October 2020 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Dipesh Sawant, former domestic help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court alleging he was illegally detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) before being produced in a local court.

Sawant in his plea filed earlier this month has sought compensation of Rs 10 lakh from the NCB.

The plea came up on Monday before a division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik which posted it for hearing on November 6.

Sawant has been accused of interacting with peddlers and procuring drugs, allegedly on behalf of Rajput, and has been charged under Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Sawant, who is presently out on bail, in his plea, claimed violation of his fundamental rights by NCB officials who failed to produce him before the metropolitan magistrate court within 24 hours of taking him into custody.

As per the petition, NCB took Sawant in their custody from his residence in suburban Chembur on September 4 at around 10pm, but he was produced before the magistrate on September 6 afternoon some 36 hours later.

The petition also alleged the NCB wrongly recorded he was arrested on September 5 at 8pm.

"The petitioner was in illegal detention and this is in gross violation of Articles 21 (right to life and liberty) and 22 (any person arrested to be produced before concerned court within 24 hours)," the plea said.

Apart from compensation, it also seeks appropriate action against concerned NCB officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dipesh Sawant Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant death case NCB CBI Bombay HC
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp