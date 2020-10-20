Two children charred to death as fire breaks out in UP's jaggery unit

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Two children were charred to death after a fire broke out in a jaggery making unit at Jatwara village under Kakrauli police station area here on Tuesday, police said.

Sahil (5) and his sister Sahina (4) were helping their father Asgar, a labourer at the unit, when the blaze engulfed the unit in the evening, Circle Officer S M Negi said.

Upon getting information, a police team and a fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

It appears that dried bagasse kept in the plant caught fire and spread through to the whole unit. A probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause, the circle officer said.

The bodies of the two children were taken out and sent for a post-mortem.