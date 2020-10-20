Two children charred to death as fire breaks out in UP's jaggery unit
It appears that dried bagasse kept in the plant caught fire and spread through to the whole unit. A probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause, the circle officer said.
MUZAFFARNAGAR: Two children were charred to death after a fire broke out in a jaggery making unit at Jatwara village under Kakrauli police station area here on Tuesday, police said.
Sahil (5) and his sister Sahina (4) were helping their father Asgar, a labourer at the unit, when the blaze engulfed the unit in the evening, Circle Officer S M Negi said.
Upon getting information, a police team and a fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the flames.
The bodies of the two children were taken out and sent for a post-mortem.