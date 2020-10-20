STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP pips Tamil Nadu to become most-preferred state for domestic tourists

According to Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Mukesh Meshram, as many as 53.6 crore domestic tourists visited UP in 2019.

Published: 20th October 2020 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

People perform rituals on the bank of the River Ganga in Varanasi | FILE

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With a firm push to religious tourism, Uttar Pradesh has finally moved to the top-notch by drawing the highest number of domestic tourists in 2019, leaving Tamil Nadu behind. Last year the state was at number two.

According to Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Mukesh Meshram, as many as 53.6 crore, domestic tourists visited UP in 2019. Meshram referred to the Indian Tourism Statistics (ITS), 2020. However, official countrywide official figures would be released by the year-end, said Meshram.

Notably, the Union Tourism ministry releases the annual statics of the total footfall of domestic and international tourists in the country.

In terms of international tourists, UP has secured the third position with a record footfall of nearly 47 lakh foreigners in the state last year.

Attributing the state’s performance to the focused approach of the state government to promote UP on the global tourist map, Meshram claimed that in UP, which had tremendous tourism potential having sites of religious, cultural and historical importance, the places of tourist interests were not only being
developed but equal attention was being paid to the upkeep of the existing tourist destinations. Much stress was being laid on the development of infrastructure at the places of tourist interests in the state, said the officer.

Citing the example of Ayodhya, Meshram claimed that despite the hostile conditions in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the temple town of Ayodhya had been attracting at least 6,000-10,000 tourists on a daily basis.

However, due to the pandemic, this year a reduced footfall was expected and the relevant figures would be released after December.

As per the sources in the tourism department, the inflow of tourists increased in Ayodhya after November when the Supreme Court of India delivered the historic verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. The footfall saw a  further upswing after August 5 ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ attended by PM Narendra Modi, this year.

Moreover, the state government is also pushing the religious circuits including the Ramayan Circuit, Buddha circuit, Braj circuit, Mahabharat circuit, the Shaktipeeths, Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor, to draw tourists.  Besides, the state also has several wildlife sanctuaries, added the sources.

UP government has allocated a fair chunk of the state budget for the infrastructural development of these circuits and destinations.

Special emphasis is being given on the up-gradation of tourist places falling in these circuits, Meshram added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tourist destinations best state for tourists most preferred toruist destinations UP tourism
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp