'Bihar first, Bihari first': LJP chief Chirag Paswan renews attack on CM Nitish Kumar before polls

PATNA: Following his father's last rites, LJP chief Chirag Paswan issued a motto of 'Bihar 1st Bihari 1st' by putting a complete check on uncontrolled rule of bureaucracy and promoting all round

development on the ground.

Annoyed with incumbent CM Nitish Kumar, Paswan said, "The state that has been ruined by Nitish Kumar will get a new lease of life soon after the implementation of 'Bihar 1st Bihari 1st' vision document.

Promising to facilitate food processing units in all districts on a priority basis, free travel to women in buses and setting up Bihar’s first youth commission, Chirag said that the LJP will set up a well developed 'coaching city' for students.

"As Lord Rama temple is built at Ayodhya, a grand temple dedicated to mother Sita-consort of Lord Rama, will also be built in the state in addition to setting up of a state-of-the-art cancer institution and Bihar Youth Commission besides others," he said.

He also promised to ensure 10 per cent free health care facility to the economically poor people of weaker sections in state’s all private hospitals and a full-fledged coaching centre for engineering, MBA and civil services aspirants.

"The coaching city will be created in the state on the lines of Kota, Mukherjee Nagar and Prayagraj with affordable facilities of hostel, wi-fi and library on a large scale. For SC and ST students, separate hostels will be built equipped with facilities like sports material and security arrangements," he promised.

He also promised through the vision document to ensure some seats reserved for economically weaker students. Putting his vision on industrial growth, Paswan claimed that the economic zone will be developed with attached IT parks and export promotion platforms and making the single window system with fixed time limit rules mandatory for clearance of official procedures for industrial growths."If any official delays the disposals of file pertaining to industrial growth or fail to meet the deadline, an FIR will be lodged against those officials," he added. He also cautioned on some strict measures were needed to streamline the system.

He also announced to create a permanent employment portal, where both job-seekers and employers would be linked directly to each others and promised contract state government on getting their services regularized.

Promising a helpline number for the protection of Biharis living outside Bihar and a minister-headed department to ensure no untoward incident happens in any other state with anyone from Bihar, he said that prompt action should take place if anything happens to a Bihari in any other state.

After releasing all these visions, Paswan aggressively attacked CM Nitish Kumar accusing him of being propagating casteism in governance and ruining the fate of state’s talents. "It is utterly surprising to see as how Nitish Kumar promotes casteism. He is doing only the work of dividing people instead of providing employment or accelerating growth in the state," Chirag said on Wednesday after releasing the party's manifesto christened 'Bihar 1st, Bihari 1st' before embarking on his campaign in Paliganj adding, "If Nitish Kumar wins, Bihar will lose and the people will be rolled into another five of mess and misery"

He said that a vote to JDU will push the state on the verge of ruin and to avoid this, the people should

not vote for the Nitish Kumar-led party even mistakenly. Accusing the state government of allowing plunder of various developmental schemes of, he termed Nitish as a 'complete failure in governance'.

Lashing out at Nitish Kumar individually, he said that it would not be fair to imagine development on the ground in Bihar under leadership of a person like Nitish Kumar who promotes communalism himself and had also played politics with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

He said that his party's vision document for making a new Bihar has been prepared with suggestions of four lakhs of Biharis, who want to live with 'Bihar 1st and Bihari 1st'. He taunted at Nitish Kumar saying that only building nali-gali (drainage and small roads) is not enough for development.

"There is no denying that the fact that Nitish Kumar has failed to develop the state on par with other states as per the visions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he alleged, adding that state is seething in anger against Nitish Kumar for not tackling migration nor unemployment.

At Paliganj, speaking at a rally, Chirag Paswan called upon the people to unseat the JDU from power to save Bihar to install a progressive government above castes and bureaucracy-controlled rule.