STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar polls: Large crowds at Tejashwi's rallies giving worries to NDA camp

Some poll analysts said that if NDA leaders continue parroting the same speeches, crowds wouldn’t arrive at their rallies.

Published: 21st October 2020 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Supporters walk through a broken barricade after Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addressed a rally in support of a Congress candidate. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is said to be causing worries in the ruling NDA camp with his rallies drawing large crowds wherever he goes to canvass in favour of candidates of the Grand Alliance.

“As a result of this, for the first time on Tuesday, Nitish Kumar spoke aggressively against the RJD and its poll promise for 10 lakh jobs to the youths asking the RJD where from money would come for 10 lakhs of jobs-from the sky or jail or the counterfeit notes would be used for this,” said a senior NDA leader, conceding that more aggressive and logical speeches are required to counter Tejashwi.

Videos of Tejashwi’s rallies are going viral showing a sea of people flooding the venue.

“The sea of people is standing for change, development, employment and jobs in Bihar. The incompetent NDA govt of 15 years have ruined Bihar,” an elated Tejashwi tweeted on Tuesday .

At Goh in Aurangabad, Tejashwi raised slogans asking the people to dump the incompetent Nitish Kumar government. In a typical style of his father Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi exhorted the youths to bring about a change.

“Their enthusiasm, passion, love and support show that they need development, education, health, employment, jobs and a golden future.”

ALSO READ | Some leaders used to misleading people: Nitish mocks RJD’s 10 lakh jobs sop

Some poll analysts said that if NDA leaders continue parroting the same speeches, crowds wouldn’t arrive at their rallies.

Quoting a recent example, they said hardly hundreds of people were seen when junior Home minister Nityananda Rai reached Hajipur to address an election rally. 

Adityanath covers three constituencies

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday forayed into battleground Bihar where he asked people to vote the NDA back to power, drawing upon Prime Minister Narendra Modis mass appeal and the BJPs ability to walk the talk on Ayodhya, Kashmir and Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

The BJP's star campaigner blazed through three assembly segments with back-to-back rallies on the first day of his campaign in the poll-bound state, commencing his speeches with roars of Vande Mataram and signing off with chants of Jai Shri Ram.

Yogi also made it a point to ask the voters to cast their ballots only for adhikrit (authorised) NDA candidates and help Nitish Kumar return as the chief minister in line with the stance adopted by the BJP in the wake of the revolt by LJP chief Chirag Paswan who has fielded a number of rebels from the saffron party and the JD(U).

"I am glad to see that you have defeated corona under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. While leaving Lucknow, I had anticipated crowds of not more than two or three thousand. But here I am amazed to see turnout ten times of that," said Yogi.

The firebrand Hindutva icon said that under Modis leadership the BJPs old promise of abrogation of Article 370 has been achieved in Kashmir and Pakistan made to realise that it can no longer sponsor terrorism on the Indian soil.

"Ghar mein ghus ke maarenge (will kill you in your territory)," he asserted, in an obvious reference to the Balakot air strikes.

"Modi presided over the foundation laying ceremony for the Ram temple and brought to an end misgivings whether this thorny issue that stuck out like a sore thumb for five centuries will ever be addressed squarely," Yogi said.

"Under Modi's rule terrorism has been wiped out and 95 per cent of naxals have been dealt with. We will ensure their Ram Naam Satya Hai (elimination) by the time the Ram temples construction is complete," he said evoking a wild applause.

ALSO READ | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav seen with Chirag at Ram Vilas Paswan's shradha ritual

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister, whose rallies were held in central Bihar, tormented by clashes between Maoist groups and private militias of landlords till a couple of decades ago, alleged that the electoral tie-up of the RJD- Congress combine with ultra-Left CPI(ML) indicates they want to bring back the old days of frequent "ghastly massacres.

This is Modis India, where even chants of Bharat Tere Tukde Honge (India may you go to pieces) inside the JNU campus will not be tolerated, said Adityanath referring to the students protests of 2016 which left many activists booked for sedition.

He also harped on Mod'is welfare measures like the Jan Dhan scheme, the Ujjawala Yojana, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and housing for the poor.

The Congress and the RJD formerly shared power both at the Centre as well as in the state.

They could have done what Modi did after coming to power in 2014.

But they did not since unlike BJP, which considers the nation as its family, the Congress cares for only Gandhi family and for RJD the Lalu family is supreme, he said.

With his characteristic acerbity, the seer-politician also made veiled references to RJD supremo Lalu Prasads conviction in fodder scam cases which disqualified him from contesting elections and confined him to Ranchi when assembly elections were under way in his own state.

In one of his speeches, he also made an apparent reference to Congress MP Shashi Tharoors recent intereaction via video conference with a Pakistani journalist where the Thiruvananthapuram MP had lamented the raging COVID 19 pandemic in India and lauded the neighbouring country for its better performance in controlling the outbreak.

"Does Pakistan deserve to be praised by any leader of this country?" Yogi asked with a rhetorical flourish, without taking any names and evoking a resounding nahin (no) from the crowds.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tejashwi Yadav NDA grand alliance Nitish Kumar JDU RJD BJP Bihar Polls 2020 Bihar Elections 2020
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp