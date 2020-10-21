STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC notices to MP Guv, CM on plea over ministers' appointment

The petition said that never in the history of any state government or Central government, as many as 14 ministers were appointed, who were not legislators when they were sworn in.

Published: 21st October 2020 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

JABALPUR: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued notices to state governor through its secretary, chief minister, Assembly speaker and 17 others on a plea that sought quashing of appointment of 14 ministers, who are not members of the state assembly.

A Chhindwara-based lawyer Aradhana Bhargava filed the petition stating that the appointment of 14 non-legislators as ministers in the absence of any extraordinary or rare circumstances, is contrary to the scheme of Articles 163 and 164 of the Constitution of India, petitioner's counsel Dinesh Upadhyay said.

The petition came up for hearing before a division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjay Yadav and Justice R K Dubey.

As per the petition, the 14 ministers are former MLAs, who had resigned from the Congress earlier this year and joined the BJP, Upadhyay said.

"The petition said that never in the history of any state government or Central government, as many as 14 ministers were appointed, who were not legislators when they were sworn in," the counsel said.

"The petition seeks direction from the court to show cause as to under which authority they (non-legislators 14 ministers) are holding their respective offices," he said.

The court has served four weeks returnable notices on the respondents, including 14 ministers and the Election Commission of India, the counsel said.

After the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state in March this year, the BJP came to power.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government appointed 14 of the 22 legislators, whose resignation led to the collapse of the previous dispensation, as ministers.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh High Court notice Madhya Pradesh governor Madhya Pradesh government
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp