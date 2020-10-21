STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Police suspect gang-rape of 4 murdered tribal siblings

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh visited the family members of the victims and promised strict action.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Four tribal siblings founded dead at Borkheda Shivar village in Raver taluka recently are suspected to have been gang-raped before they were axed to death.

The police have registered cases under sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and listed charges including rape and collected the samples for a DNA test.

According to the local police, the four young siblings -- two girls aged 13 and 6 and two boys aged 11 and 8, are suspected to have been gang-raped before their murder.

“All of them belong to a tribal community. They were allegedly hacked to death with an axe by unidentified persons last Thursday. Police have arrested two people in this case. To ascertain the charges, the police are investigating the case with the help of forensic experts,” said a local police officer requesting anonymity.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh visited the family members of the victims and promised strict action. "Probe is moving in a positive direction and arrests will be made soon," he said. 

The children were reportedly murdered on the night of October 15. Their bodies were found lying in a pool of blood inside a house at Raver, about 66 km from  Jalgaon.

According to the police, the incident happened when the children's parents had gone along with their eldest son to attend the last rites of a relative. The children were left in the care of an acquaintance.

