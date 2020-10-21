STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP bypolls: HC orders FIR against Narendra Singh Tomar, Kamal Nath for breach of Covid norms

The right to health and life is comparatively more exalted, sacred, and precious right when compared with the right to canvassing and campaigning, the court said.

Published: 21st October 2020 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the district magistrates of Datia and Gwalior districts to ensure registration of FIR against Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and state Congress president Kamal Nath for alleged breach of COVID-19 protocol at their election meetings earlier this month.

The HC also held that in a clash between the right to campaigning and the right to health and life, it’s obvious that the right to health and life takes precedence. The right to health and life is comparatively more exalted, sacred, and precious right when compared with the right to canvassing and campaigning. Thus the right of a candidate to campaign has to yield to the right of health and life of the electorate.

Hearing a petition filed by advocate Ashish Pratap Singh alleging violation of COVID-19 protocols at political congregations in the Gwalior-Chambal region of the state, a division bench of the HC in Gwalior, comprising Justices Sheel Nagu and Rajeev Kumar Shrivastava passed the interim order on Tuesday.

“As per the assurance given by the state’s Advocate General Purshendra Kaurav, the district magistrates of Gwalior and Datia are directed to ensure registration of FIR against Narendra Singh Tomar and Kamal Nath for alleged commission of cognizabe offence of breach of COVID-19 protocol as informed by the petitioner and report compliance on the next hearing,” the HC’s division bench said in its order on Tuesday.

Earlier, on October 12, the HC had directed district magistrates of Gwalior and Datia districts to register cognizable offence not only against the defaulting common man who was part of the political congregations in Gwalior and Bhander (Datia) on October 5 but in particular against the political/state governmental functionaries in whose name or on whose behalf and in whose presence such congregations were held.

On Tuesday, during the hearing of the petition, the state’s Advocate General Purshendra Kaurav submitted before the court that in compliance with the court’s October 12 interim order, five FIRs were registered in the two districts against those who sought permission for holding the two congregations as well as the candidates of the two political parties.

However, the petitioner’s counsel pointed out before the court that no FIRs were registered against Union agriculture minister and BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar and state Congress president Kamal Nath, despite the two leaders being the prime speakers at both the October 5 political congregations in Gwalior and Datia districts respectively.

The Advocate General subsequently submitted before the HC that FIRs under Section 154 of CrPc will be registered against both the senior politicians.

The HC bench also mentioned in its interim order on Tuesday that district magistrates of all nine districts falling within the territorial jurisdiction of HC’s Gwalior Bench are restrained from giving permission to any candidate/political party for holding physical congregations of any number of people unless the political party applying for such a congregation is able to satisfy the district magistrate concerned that conduction of virtual election campaign is not possible and the District Magistrate passes speaking order recording reasons of being satisfied with the inability of candidate/political parties to conduct virtual campaigning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid protocol Narendra Singh Tomar Kamal Nath MP High Court MP bypolls
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp