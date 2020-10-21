STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Opposition will ensure rain-affected farmers get relief: Devendra Fadnavis

Published: 21st October 2020 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday asked farmers in the rain-hit districts of Maharashtra not to lose hope and said the opposition will pressurize the state government to provide sufficient compensation for crop damage.

Last week, heavy rains and floods claimed at least 48 lives in Pune, Aurangabad, and Konkan divisions, while crops on lakhs of hectares were damaged.

ALSO READ | What is Maharashtra government doing to help rain-hit farmers? Fadnavis attacks Uddha

The leader of the opposition, who is touring the rain-affected regions, met farmers in Hingoli on Wednesday.

"I appeal to farmers to not give up hope after the loss of their crops. We will pressurize the state government and ensure that you get sufficient compensation," Fadnavis said.

Maharashtra ministers have time to criticize others but none of them have found time to address the issues faced by farmers, he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Mahrashtra rains
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp