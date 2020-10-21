STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Raipur diary

For the first time, a 75-day long observation of Bastar Dussehra will be missing the usual gaiety due to the SOPs in place for the Covid pandemic.

Published: 21st October 2020 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

Bastar Dussehra cherishes rich cultural rituals
For the first time, a 75-day long observation of Bastar Dussehra will be missing the usual gaiety due to the SOPs in place for the Covid pandemic. However, there is no diminution on following the essential rituals and rich cultural traditions. “All ceremonial devotions, rituals will be followed as per the cultural customs adhering to strict norms. Every event will be judiciously executed,” said Bastar collector Rajat Bansal. The Dussehra in Bastar is more about indigenous presiding goddess Ma Danteshwari and nature, rather than marking Ram’s victory over Ravana.

Best practices in digital era 
The deliberations during the Leadership Summit ‘New Age, New Realities’, conducted by the IIM-Raipur, left trainee managers brimming with ideas. The incisive inputs about the execution in digital economy and the enlightening interactions on how the business digital capabilities are being done left the young minds buzzing with intrigue. Besides focusing on enhancing customer engagement and employee productivity, speakers at the event stressed on both the employees and customers being prepared for digital change to enable autonomy in decision-making process. The biggest challenge was to have an understanding of technologies across multiple layers, they said.  The leadership summit also saw good response from other stakeholders apart from trainee managers.

Chhattisgarh cuisine at Gadh-Kalewas  
There’s now a lot more to explore and dive into for food enthusiasts in Chhattisgarh. Every district will have food outlets, Gadh-Kalewas, where visitors can relish the taste of traditional cultural delicacies. Gadh-Kalewas are operated by women self-help groups comprising who prepare ethnic dishes such as cheela, fhara, urad vada, anarsa, pidiya, and chosela. Visitors will be surprised to find the food is different with locals using less oil and spices. 

Residential Hockey academy in Raipur
A residential hockey academy in Raipur recently got affiliation from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), making it yet another glorious chapter on sports development in Chhattisgarh. The proposal for creating a centre for excellence for athletic, wrestling and swimming at Bilaspur apart from an archery training centre was submitted by Chhattisgarh under the ‘Khelo India Scheme’. The state already has a plan ‘Gadbo Nava Chhattisgarh’ to identify and nurture sporting talents. Recently, the Chhattisgarh Olympic Association’s new members were elected following all due process of free and fair polls. 

Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh ejaz@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp