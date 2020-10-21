STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tripura CM little Hitler: CPI(M) on Deb's 'uprooting communist ideas' remark

The party also alleged that the BJP-IPFT government under the "fascist" leadership has "trampled democracy" in the state.

Published: 21st October 2020 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (File | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Launching a stinging attack on Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for asking BJP workers to uproot the "seeds of communists" from the state, the opposition CPI(M) has said history will not forgive this "little Hitler".

"We are hearing the voice of a fascist. He cannot make such a statement when he is holding a constitutional post. History will not forgive this little Hitler," the CPI(M) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Addressing a programme of the BJP workers in Dhalai district, Deb had recently said, "You must ensure that all communist ideas and thinking cease to exist in Tripura by 2023.

This is your assigned task and I call upon you to perform it.

" Election to the 60-member assembly is due in 2023. Uprooting the "seeds of communists" from the remotest corners of Tripura and spreading the "message of nationalism" and ideas of Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be the priority of all BJP activists and supporters in the state, Deb had said.

The CPI(M) accused the state government of using brute force to suppress voices of its leaders and workers.

"The BJP-IPFT government led by Deb has trampled democracy.

In their current regime, they launched violent attacks on our activists and leaders.

"Several CPI(M) party offices were burnt and many workers were murdered. False charges were framed against them. The police personnel are reluctant to register complaints against offenders," the statement said.

Deb had also asserted that there have been major positive changes towards development in Tripura since the BJP-IPFT coalition came to power in the state, and called upon party activists to highlight them on social media.

