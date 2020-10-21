STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Voters above 80 years, Divyang, COVID-19 affected person to vote by postal ballot in Chhattisgarh by-polls

CEO Chhattisgarh Reena Babasaheb Kangale said that the facilities have been given in view of the Covid pandemic and as per the directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Published: 21st October 2020 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

postal ballot, ballot paper

Image of Ballot paper used for representational purpose only (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

RAIPUR: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday announced that voters over 80 years of age, Divyangs (specially-abled) and people affected with COVID-19 have been given the facility to cast their votes using postal ballots in the upcoming by-poll elections.

CEO Chhattisgarh Reena Babasaheb Kangale said that the facilities have been given in view of the Covid pandemic and as per the directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"Postal ballot distribution, postal ballot voting and collection will be done from 22 to 24 October," said an official release of CEO Chhattisgarh.

"The training of 'specially constituted polling groups' for this will be held on October 21 in the meeting hall of the office Project Administrator, Gorela," it added.

The by-elections of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly from the Marwahi constituency will take place on November 3, 2020 while the counting of votes will be held on November 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Election Commission Chhattisgarh by-polls
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp