Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette 'INS Kavaratti' commissioned into Indian Navy

In addition to its anti-submarine warfare capability, the ship also has a credible self-defence capability and good endurance for long-range deployments.

Published: 22nd October 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 11:10 AM

Kavaratti has state-of-the-art weapons and sensor suite capable of detecting and prosecuting submarines. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

VISAKHAPTANAM: Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette "INS Kavaratti" was commissioned into Indian Navy by Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Kavaratti has state-of-the-art weapons and sensor suite capable of detecting and prosecuting submarines.

In addition to its anti-submarine warfare capability, the ship also has a credible self-defence capability and good endurance for long-range deployments.

According to the Indian Navy, touted as a potent Stealth ASW Corvette, Kavaratti is indigenously designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation, Directorate of Naval Design (DND), and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, and portrays the growing capability of the Indian Navy, GRSE and the nation in becoming self-reliant through indigenization, thus, accentuating our national objective of "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

The ship has up to 90 per cent indigenous content and the use of carbon composites for the superstructure is a commendable feat achieved in Indian shipbuilding. The ship's weapons and sensors suite is predominantly indigenous and showcases the nation's growing capability in this niche area.

Kavaratti takes her name from erstwhile INS Kavaratti which was an Arnala class missile corvette. The older Kavaratti distinguished herself by operating in support of was Bangladesh's liberation in 1971.

