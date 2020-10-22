Centre eases visa restrictions: Here's a look at who can travel and under which category
The government has now decided to make a graded relaxation in visa and travel restrictions for more categories of foreign nationals and Indian nationals who wish to enter or leave India.
With many sectors going back to the 'new normal' as part of 'Unlock 5', the Centre on Thursday issued a statement that restores all existing visas, except electronic, tourist and medical categories, after their suspension following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that "in view of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government had taken a series of steps to curtail the inward and outward movement of international passengers since February, 2020."
What does the statement issued by Ministry of Home Affairs say?
While the restrictions on visas were imposed following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in February, commercial flight operations were suspended when the nationwide lockdown came into effect on March 25
All such travellers will, however, have to strictly adhere to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding quarantine and other health/COVID-19 matters.
