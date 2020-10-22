STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: 55,839 new infections, 702 deaths take India caseload past 77 lakh mark

Published: 22nd October 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

A man wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus carries blankets at a market in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The number of coronavirus infections reported in a span of 24 hours remained below 60,000 for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday as India's caseload went past 77 lakh, while recoveries have crossed 68 lakh, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

The COVID-19 caseload mounted to 77,06,946 with 55,839 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,16,616 with 702 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 68,74,518 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 89.20 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.51 per cent.

The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the sixth consecutive day.

There are 7,15,812 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which accounts for 9.29 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16,  60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 9,86,70,363 samples have been tested up to October 21, of which 14,69,984 were tested on Wednesday.

The 702 new fatalities include 180 from Maharashtra, 88 from Karnataka, 64 from West Bengal, 47 from Delhi, 44 from Chhattisgarh, 41 from Uttar Pradesh, and 39 from Tamil Nadu.

Total 1,16,616 deaths reported so far in the country include 42,633 from Maharashtra, followed by 10,780 from Tamil Nadu, 10,696 from Karnataka, 6,755 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,508 from Andhra Pradesh, 6,244 from West Bengal, 6,128 from Delhi, 4,060 from Punjab, and 3,660 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

