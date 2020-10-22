STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Directions issued for strict action against air polluting activities: CPCB tells HC

The application sought directions to the respondents to send expert teams to three states -- Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab -- for implementing effective measures to curb stubble burning.

Published: 22nd October 2020 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi air pollution

For representational purposes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has submitted before the Delhi High Court that it has issued directions to implementing agencies including State Pollution Control Boards, construction agencies, municipal bodies and traffic police and transport department of Delhi and NCR for strict action against air polluting activities.

The CPCB, in its reply on an application against stubble burning in the states neighbouring Delhi, said that steps such as restriction on the use of pet-coke and furnace oil in industry and directions for the conversion of brick kilns to zig-zag technology have been taken that may likely impact positively on the ambient air quality.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, after considering the submissions on Thursday, disposed of the application seeking directions to authorities to take immediate steps to prevent stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the view of the rising air pollution and COVID-19 situation.

The bench noted that a committee was constituted on October 16 under the chairmanship of Supreme Court (retired) judge Justice Madan B Lokur in this regard and the Supreme Court is also hearing the related matter, which is scheduled on October 26.

The High Court also granted the petitioner liberty to approach the court again if needed.

The CPCB also submitted that in view of a higher number of active fire events in 2020 in both Punjab and Haryana as compared to the previous year, the board has asked state governments to direct concerned departments to intensify enforcement and monitoring to prevent burning incidences, including considering the adoption of additional measures for priority districts.

The affidavit also asked the two states to provide status with regard to setting up of Custom Hiring Centres and distribution of machinery.

The application, filed by one Sudhir Mishra through advocates Petal Chandhok and Ritwika Nanda, sought directions to the respondents to send expert teams to three states -- Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab -- for implementing effective measures to curb stubble burning.

Senior advocate Arvind Nayar, representing the petitioner, submitted that stubble burning leads to an increase in the number of emergency cases in the current situation of COVID-19 and highly impacted the lungs of COVID patients.

The submissions were also supported by Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, who appeared before the High Court for Central authorities.

The application, moved in an ongoing 2015 matter related to air pollution, said that the high level of pollution caused due to stubble burning also affects the respiratory functions in human beings making the immune system weaker.

It submitted that stubble burning has already begun in parts of Punjab, indicating a mammoth rise of 6 per cent in incidents of stubble burning recently. According to the application, there are findings that clearly show a direct connection of the increased air pollution ascending the current situation and making it worst.

"Since air quality is a public good, central coordination to tackle the problem becomes even more important, implying that the government of the three states would need to come together and take immediate actions to stop farmers from burning the crop residue. Broadly, the Chief Ministers of Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana have to act expeditiously before the health of citizens of NCT of Delhi fall in the state enhanced emergency," the application had said.

"The prevention, control, and abetment of the ever-increasing air pollution menace in the National Capital Territory of Delhi that is adversely affecting the image, habitability, prospects of trade and commerce, growth of the tourism sector and the health of the citizens of India residing or visiting Delhi, thereby inter alia violating fundamental rights to life and profession of the citizens of India, and more particularly of the NCT of Delhi," it had added. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Pollution Control Board Delhi High Court State Pollution Control Boards air polluting activities Delhi air pollution stubble burning
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp