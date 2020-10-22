Goa minister to approach cops as miscreant creates fake Facebook account

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday alleged that a fake Facebook account has been created in his name by a miscreant and he would file a complaint about it with the state police's cyber crime cell.

In a Facebook post on his account, Rane appealed to people not to accept friend request from the "fake account".

Posting a link of the fake account, he said, "It is my sincere request to all our people that in case anybody has received a friend request in my name from this account below, kindly decline the same."

"That is a FAKE ACCOUNT created by a miscreant. I shall be filing a complaint with the Cyber Crime to find the source of the profile and take it down at the earliest," the minister said.

"Request all our people not to accept the friend request and report it as a fake account," he added.