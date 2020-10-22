Hathras Gang rape: Victim’s brother contests claims of ‘witness’; one of the accused found to be a minor

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The brother of Hathras rape-murder victim has raised doubts on the claims of Vikram alias Chhotu, who says he is an eyewitness in the case. In another twist to the case, one of the four accused has been found to be a minor on the basis of his Class 10 marksheet in possession of the CBI as part of evidence.

Vikram alias Chhotu has been repeatedly questioned by the Central probe agency. He claims to have seen the victim’s mother and brother present in the millet field where the Dalit girl writhed in pain due to the injuries she had sustained in the incident on Sept 14.

Chhotu has also reportedly told the investigators that leaving the critically injured victim behind, her brother had gone back home with a stack of fodder.

However, the victim’s brother has questioned the claim as well as Chhotu’s intention, asking as to why he had kept mum for a month after the incident.

He said Chhotu was following a “script of some forces” to make such a claim.

The CBI investigating the gang rape charge as well as the brutal assault on the young victim that led to her death has reportedly obtained an exam marksheet that suggests that one of the four accused is a minor.

said the document obtained by the CBI from the house of the accused shows his date of birth as Dec 2, 2002. It means that he would attain adulthood in December.

The marksheet of UP Board of Secondary Education was issued from JS Inter College, Mitayee, under Chandpa police station area in Hathras from where the accused passed Class X in 2018.

The CBI has questioned the victim’s family multiple times, four accused and their kin and also the doctors of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, where the victim was treated after the incident.

Sources said the father of the “minor’ accused had “provided water to the girl” when she was found grievously injured.

The family claimed the minor was cutting grass with his mother to feed their cattle when the woman was discovered.