Maharashtra records 7,539 COVID-19 cases takes total tally to 16,25,197

According to the official, out of 84,02,559COVID-19 tests done so far, 16,25,197have confirmed the presence of the coronavirus, showing a positivity rate of 19.34 percent.

Published: 22nd October 2020 09:43 PM

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a testing camp for COVID-19 for policemen in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra reported 7,539 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 16,25,197, while 198fresh deaths pushed the toll to 42,831, a health department official.

The official said with 16,177patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries increased to 14,31,856.

He said that Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 88.10 percent, while the fatality rate stands at 2.64 percent.

Currently, 24,59,436 people are in-home quarantine and 24,621in institutional quarantine across the state, he said, adding the state has 1,50,011 active COVID-19 cases.

According to the official, in Mumbai 1,463 new COVID- 19 cases were reported, taking its tally to2,47,332, while the death toll increased to 9,961 with 49 fresh fatalities.

The official said 343 persons tested positive in Pune city, raising its tally to 74,959, while nine new deaths pushed the toll to 1,538.

