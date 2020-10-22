STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

#MeToo: MJ Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani sent to same judge

Principal District and Sessions Judge Sujata Kohli, however, sent the matter back to the ACMM.

Published: 22nd October 2020 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP MJ Akbar at Parliament in New Delhi

Former Union Minister MJ Akbar. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: A criminal defamation complaint, filed by former union minister M J Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani, was on Thursday sent back to the judge who was hearing the matter.

An Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) trying the case had earlier this month sent the matter to Principal District and Sessions Judge seeking transfer of the matter to another court on the ground that his court was designated to hear cases filed against lawmakers.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Sujata Kohli, however, sent the matter back to the ACMM.

This comes after  hearing for two years, a court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate asked the District Judge to transfer the criminal defamation complaint of former union minister against Priya Ramani to another judge on the ground that the court was designated to hear cases filed against lawmakers.

In the wake of the #MeToo movement in 2018, Ramani had accused Akbar of sexual harassment during his previous role as newspaper editor 20 years ago. Pursuant to her accusation, several former colleagues of Akbar came out with different allegations against him.

Akbar resigned as Union Minister thereafter and filed a criminal defamation case against Ramani, asserting that her allegations were "false" and that it had cost him his stellar reputation.
He had earlier told the court that Ramani had defamed him by calling him with adjectives such as 'media's biggest predator' that harmed his reputation.

He has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment against the women who came forward during #MeToo campaign against him.

Akbar had earlier told the court that the allegations made in an article in the 'Vogue' and the subsequent tweets were defamatory on the face of it as the complainant had deposed them to be false and imaginary and that an "immediate damage" was caused to him due to the "false" allegations by Priya Ramani.

Ramani had said that her "disclosure" of alleged sexual harassment by Akbar has come at "a great personal cost" and she had "nothing to gain" from it.

She had said her move would empower women to speak up and make them understand their rights at workplace.

Several women came up with accounts of the alleged sexual harassment by Akbar while they were working as journalists under him.

He has termed the allegations "false, fabricated and deeply distressing" and said he was taking appropriate legal action against them.

(Inputs from PTI, IANS)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
me too MJ Akbar Priya Ramani
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Handset makers to add 50,000 jobs in 2021: India Cellular Chairman Pankaj Mahindroo
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp