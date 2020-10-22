STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nitish Kumar mentally and physically tired, can't handle Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

The Yadav scion also promised to scrap the notification in Bihar Chief Minister's tenure of the retirement of government employees at the age of 50.

Published: 22nd October 2020 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav . (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Hitting out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that Kumar is mentally and physically tired and he cannot handle the State anymore.

"I am again saying that Nitish Kumar is tired and cannot handle the State. Mentally and physically he is tired of handling the State," Tejashwi said while interacting with media.

Reacting to the 'Lalu Yadav zindabad' slogan raised in Nitish Kumar's rally, he further said, "Everyone is asking Nitish Kumar, where was he when calamity had hit Bihar and on what basis is he asking people to vote for him. For the last 15 years, no employment opportunities have been brought in here, no industry has been set up, migration has increased, poverty did not reduce then on what basis is he asking for the vote?"

Yadav scion also promised to scrap the notification in Bihar Chief Minister's tenure of the retirement of government employees at the age of 50.

"Nitish Kumar put a notification that government employees will get retirement at the age of 50. This will be removed when we will come into power," he added.

Responding to a question on large crowds at rallies, not following the COVID norms, he said, "I have appealed to Election Commission (EC), I asked for the health insurance for the voters. We asked EC earlier that if the situation (COVID-19) does not come under control then elections could be postponed, we were not in a hurry. But EC has decided to conduct elections and we will following that. We cannot stop people coming to a rally."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Polls 2020
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp