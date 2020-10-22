STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Palghar lynching case: Special Court to hear bail pleas of accused on November 3

Advocate Amrut Adhikari, who appeared on behalf of the applicants, argued that the FIR does not mention their names as assailants and hence their involvement in the crime appears to be suspicious.

Published: 22nd October 2020 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

 Justice AK Mittal administered the oath of office by Governor Lalji Tandon at the Raj Bhawan.

At present 128 persons, including two juveniles, are in judicial custody. (Representational Image)

By PTI

THANE: A special court in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday decided to hear on November 3 the bail applications filed by 101 accused in the Palghar mob lynching case, in which three persons were killed.

Special court judge P P Jadhav adjourned the hearing due to the absence of investigating officers in the case.

Special public prosecutor Satish Maneshinde opposed the bail applications filed by the accused and submitted to the court the details of the role of each accused and their call data records (CDRs).

Advocate Amrut Adhikari, who appeared on behalf of the applicants, argued that the FIR does not mention their names as assailants and hence their involvement in the crime appears to be suspicious.

​ALSO READ | Palghar SP at time of lynching gets new posting as superintendent of Maharashtra Police Academy

"The custodial interrogation of these applicants has been over and the investigation is also complete. Charge sheets have also been filed in the JMFC court at Dahanu by the CID. In such circumstances, their further detention is not required," the bail application said.

Advocate Pramod Oza appeared on behalf of the families of the two sadhus, who were killed in the incident.

In all, three FIRs related to murder, armed rioting and other charges were registered in connection with the incident, in which two sadhus and their driver were lynched by a mob at Gadchinchale village in Palghar on April 16 when they were travelling in a car to Surat (Gujarat) to attend a funeral amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

​ALSO READ | Decide on complaint against media house on Palghar lynching show in two weeks: HC to Centre

The brutal mob attack took place amid rumours that child-lifters were roaming in the area during the lockdown.

The case was later handed over to the CID for probe.

The victims were identified by the police as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushil Giri Maharaj (35) and their driver Nilesh Telgade (30).

The accused in the case were charged with murder, armed rioting and using criminal force to prevent a public servant from doing is duty, among other offences.

At present 128 persons, including two juveniles, are in judicial custody.

On Wednesday, at least 24 more persons were arrested in connection with the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palghar Lynching Cases Palghar Case
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp