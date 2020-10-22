STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab farmer bodies ease 'rail roko' stir, allow movement of goods trains till November 5

Farmer leader Satnam Singh said the decision was taken keeping in mind the shortage of coal and diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizer.

Published: 22nd October 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers raise slogans as they block train tracks with tractors on the twentieth day of their ongoing 'Rail Roko' protest. (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The farmer bodies in Punjab on Wednesday announced the easing of their three week-long 'rail roko' agitation by allowing goods trains in the state.

Farmer leader Satnam Singh said the decision was taken keeping in mind the shortage of coal and diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizer.

"We have decided to allow only goods trains from today till November 5," he said here.

The announcement comes after a meeting of different farmer organisations here.

The protesting farmers, however, said they would continue to stage sit-ins outside fuel pumps of some corporates, toll plazas and residences of BJP leaders in the state.

"The next course of action will be announced in a meeting fixed for November 4," Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakunda) general secretary Jagmohan Singh said.

The Punjab government had been urging the protesting farmers to relax their rail roko agitation in the wake of severe shortage of coal for thermal plants in the state.

ALSO READ | Punjab government cannot change laws made by Centre: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Several industrial organisations had also complained of not receiving their inputs due to the agitation.

Farmers in the state had blocked rail tracks from October 1 on a call given by several farmer unions.

Some tracks had been blocked since September 24.

On the four Bills passed by the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday against the Centre's farm laws, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal said it was a "big achievement" of farmers' agitation.

"It has happened for the first time that a special session of the Assembly was called and the Bills were passed under pressure from farmers. It is a big achievement of farmers' agitation," he said.

The Bills were passed after an over five-hour discussion, in which BJP MLAs did not take part.

The BJP has two legislators in the assembly.

The Opposition SAD, AAP and Lok Insaaf MLAs backed the legislations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rail roko Bharatiya Kisan Union Farm Laws Punjab Farmers Protests
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp