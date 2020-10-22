STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's estranged daughter-in-law seeks votes for JDU candidate

Tej Pratap Yadav's estranged wife Aishwarya Rai took everyone by surprise on Wednesday when she touched CM Nitish Kumar's feet in the election meeting at Parsa.

Published: 22nd October 2020 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Lalu Prasad Yadav's estranged daughter-in-law Chandrika Rai

Lalu Prasad Yadav's estranged daughter-in-law Chandrika Rai (File photo| IANS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Aishwarya Rai - the estranged wife of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, took everyone by surprise on Wednesday when she touched CM Nitish Kumar's feet in the election meeting at Parsa in Bihar’s Saran district before urging the people to vote for her father Chandrika Rai.

Even CM Nitish Kumar was seen surprised when she appeared on stage and touched his feet like thousands of people gathered in audience, who welcomed Aishwarya's entry into politics with thunderous applauses.

She urged people to vote for her father said that Chandrika's victory from Parsa would not only herald a new dawn of developed under Nitish Kumar but also became a matter of pride for the soil of Parsa.

ALSO READ Turncoats in Bihar get party tickets, pitted against their former party's candidates

Rai's father is a JDU candidate from the Parsa seat dominated by the Yadav voters. "I have come to demand votes from all of you for my father. It is a matter of honour for Parsa assembly constituency. And very soon I will also come," she said, hinting her plan for entering politics.

Speaking about performances of his government at the same election meeting, Nitish said that development with dignity and justice to all has been the mantra of NDA government. Slightly referring to the breakdown of marriage of Tej Pratap and Aishwarya, he said that an educated girl like her was treated in an improper way.

He said that he had also attended the wedding but no one had imagined the treatment meted out to her thereafter. "This is an example as how a family of particular party insults women and this kind of act is highly condemnable and insulting to women," Kumar said.

While Kumar was speaking, he lost his cool when some RJD supporters suddenly started raising slogans of "Lalu Zindabad". Kumar got irked at the sloganeering and asked them not to do so. "Jiske liye nare laga rahe ho uske liye ye hani hi karega (For one whom you all are raising, slogans will only harm him this time),"he said.

ALSO READ| Free COVID-19 vaccine for all: BJP's new poll sop ahead of Bihar election 2020

This is not one instance when CM Nitish had to face such an uncomfortable situation in recent few days. On Tuesday also, when he reached the LJP office to attend the shraddh ritual of late Ram Vilas Paswan, some raised slogans in support of Paswan's son Chirag creating an uncomfortable situation for a while. However, the workers were later silenced.

