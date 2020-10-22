STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six-year-old girl raped and set on fire in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Published: 22nd October 2020 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

HOSHIARPUR: In a horrifying incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped, killed and then set on fire with her half-burnt body found at a home at Jalalpur village in Tanda here, police said on Thursday.

The accused -- Gurpreet Singh and his grandfather Surjit Singh -- have been arrested on charges of murder, rape and other relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they further said.

The victim was the daughter of a migrant laborer who was living in the same village.

According to the victim's father, Gurpreet allegedly took the girl to his home where he allegedly raped her.

Thereafter, both Gurpreet and Surjit allegedly killed her and then burnt her body. The half-burnt body of the girl was found from their house, said police.

Meanwhile, the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission Chairperson Tejinder Kaur took suo motu notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hoshiarpur by October 26.

