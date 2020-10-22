West Bengal reports record 4,157 new COVID-19 cases, total tally at 3,37,283

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,37,283 on Thursday with its highest single-day spike of 4,157 fresh cases, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll rose to 6,308 after 64 more people succumbed to the infection, it said.

At least 3,608 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the discharge rate currently stands at 87.44 percent.

West Bengal now has 36,064 active cases. Since Wednesday, 44,252 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state, the bulletin added.