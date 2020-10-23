After row over his sexist slur, now video shows controversial MP minister ‘extorting’ man at gunpoint

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two days after being booked by police in Anuppur district for his controversial remark on his rival Congress candidate’s wife, Madhya Pradesh minister Bisahulal Singh is again in the news for wrong reasons — this time due to an unverified viral video in which he is seen pointing gun at a worker and asking him to bring Rs 18,000 from someone.

Congress spokesperson Narendra Singh Saluja said that the party would lodge a coplaint with the poll panel.

“At a time, when all licensed weapons in the state have been surrendered before police due to the Model Code of Conduct being in force, how is the minister using the pistol and threatening and abusing a worker? Is this how the BJP wants to win the polls,” said Saluja.

Reacting to the Congress’s statement over the video, home minister Narottam Mishra said the Congress holds “mastery” in circulating fake videos.

"The concerned video is eight years old."

As per informed sources, the same video was shared by the BJP over social media in the 2018 Assembly polls to target the Congress, as Singh was the Congress candidate from Anuppur seat at that time and ultimately won.

Now, he is seeking re-election from the same seat as a BJP candidate. Voting on 28 Assembly seats in the MP bypolls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.

On Monday, Singh had courted controversy for referring to rival Congress candidate Vishwanath Singh’s wife as a “mistress.”

A day later, a case was registered against the MP food and civil supplies minister under Sections 294 and 506 of IPC on the complaint of the Congress candidate’s wife in Anuppur.