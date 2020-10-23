STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ajit Pawar welcomes ex-BJP leader Eknath Khadse's entry in NCP

NCP chief Sharad Pawar himself trashed the reports earlier in the day after Khadse and his daughter Rohini joined the NCP.

Published: 23rd October 2020 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Senior politician Eknath Khadse (File | PTI)

Senior politician Eknath Khadse (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday welcomed former BJP leader Eknath Khadses induction into the NCP, saying his entry will energise the Sharad Pawar-led party.

Taking to Twitter, Ajit Pawar said Khadse's leadership will help expand the party in the Khandesh region (north (Maharashtra) and also in other parts of the state.

Khadse (68) hails from Jalgaon district of Khandesh.

Ajit Pawars comments came amid media reports that his absence at a party event to induct Khadse indicated he was unhappy over the development.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar himself trashed the reports earlier in the day after Khadse and his daughter Rohini joined the NCP.

Ajit Pawar has been in home quarantine as a precautionary measure though he has tested negative for COVID-19.

"I welcome the state's senior leader honorable Mr Eknathrao ji Khadse saheb in @NCPSpeaks from the bottom of my heart. Khadse saheb and Rohini Taais entry into the NCP will definitely energise the party", Ajit Pawar tweeted in Marathi.

He also said that the seniority and experience of those who joined the NCP with Khadse will definitely be respected in the NCP. Khadse quit the BJP on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eknath Khadse Ajit Pawar BJP NCP
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp