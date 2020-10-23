STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Depression over Bay of Bengal moving away, no heavy rain likely during Durga Puja days

The system is likely to move further north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts around afternoon hours, reducing the possibility of heavy downpour across south Bengal.

Published: 23rd October 2020 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Members of the festival organizing team at the Kali Bari Hindu temple pray via live transmission on the first day of Durga Puja celebrations in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The depression over north Bay of Bengal has begun moving away from the West Bengal coast on Friday afternoon, lessening the possibility of heavy rainfall in the metropolis and its neighbouring districts during the Durga Puja days, the Met office said.

Light to moderate rain is likely in isolated pockets, it said.

"The depression over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 22 km/hour during past hours.

It now lay centred over Northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts, about 50 km southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal)," a Met department official said.

ALSO READ | Assam artist creates Durga idol with expired medicines, injection vials to mark COVID impact

The system is likely to move further north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts around afternoon hours, reducing the possibility of heavy downpour across south Bengal.

However, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea on Friday as well.

The weatherman had on Thursday forecast heavy rain in the city and several south Bengal districts between Friday and Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Durga Puja Bay of Bengal Kolkata weather
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp