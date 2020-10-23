Doctors working in Uttarakhand Government Hospitals wthout clearing mandatory MCI screening test, reveals RTI

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In the fight against Covid-19, Uttarakhand has 42 doctors working in various government hospitals and medical facilities who have not passed mandatory 'Foreign Medical Graduate Examination' or Medical Council of India Screening Test, revealed an RTI query.

Nadimuddin, an RTI activist based in Kashipur of Udham Singh Nagar district, commenting on the issue said, "The situation is serious as the RTI points out. This is serious violation of the nirman which should be inquired and responsible people be held accountable."

The test is mandatory for medical graduates who want to practice in India after obtaining medical degree from foreign countries such as Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Eastern European countries, China, Nepal, Philippines, and Caribbean countries. This examination is held twice in year State government officials, when contacted were not available for the comment.

According to the data provided by the RTI reply a maximum of 8 such doctors are posted in Dehradun and Pauri districts each followed by 5 in Almora district, 3 each in Nainital, Haridwar and Pithoragarh, 2 each in Tehri, Uttarkashi, Champawat, Bageshwar and Udham Singh Nagar while one in Chamoli district of the hill state.

The activist added that information about posting of one such doctor has not been provided in the reply by the state health department.

A medical practitioner who runs a hospital in Dehradun, told TNIE on the condition of not being named, "The screening test has been controversial and needs a scrutiny and a rampup. It shouldn't be a litmus test for people who toil for years in foreign land."

Introduced in year 2002 in India, the screening test was challenged in court on the grounds of lack of transparency. Later in year 2009 it was upheld by the Supreme Court