STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jammu parties seek separate statehood 

Jammu-based parties have now joined hands to demand a split of J&K UT for creation of a separate Jammu state. 

Published: 23rd October 2020 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Jammu-based parties have now joined hands to demand a split of J&K UT for creation of a separate Jammu state. 

J&K National Panthers Party (JKNPP) chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh told this newspaper that representatives of about 20 political, social and civil society groups apart from intellectuals, lawyers, students and youth associations and trade bodies held a meeting on Wednesday in which a resolution was passed to seek statehood for Jammu region.

He claimed that the region faced neglect and deprivation in all fields of life including development, funds allocation, tourism promotion, and employment over the years.

“Jammu was the biggest causality of Kashmir crisis. Even our statehood was snatched because of issues with Kashmir. 4G internet connectivity was snapped in Jammu only because of Kashmir. The democratic rights have been denied to us only because of the adverse security situation in Kashmir.” 

Singh alleged that Kashmir and Ladakh receive focused attention of the Centre at the cost of Jammu. Parties and people of Jammu region now want a split of Jammu from Kashmir.

“We will also be demanding constitutional guarantees to safeguard land and jobs of people from Jammu.”

Dogra Sadar Sabha president and former minister Gulchain Singh Charak said meetings would be held to evolve a consensus on the issue.

“A short and long term strategy will be formed for fulfillment of the demands.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp