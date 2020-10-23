Jammu parties seek separate statehood 

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Jammu-based parties have now joined hands to demand a split of J&K UT for creation of a separate Jammu state.

J&K National Panthers Party (JKNPP) chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh told this newspaper that representatives of about 20 political, social and civil society groups apart from intellectuals, lawyers, students and youth associations and trade bodies held a meeting on Wednesday in which a resolution was passed to seek statehood for Jammu region.

He claimed that the region faced neglect and deprivation in all fields of life including development, funds allocation, tourism promotion, and employment over the years.

“Jammu was the biggest causality of Kashmir crisis. Even our statehood was snatched because of issues with Kashmir. 4G internet connectivity was snapped in Jammu only because of Kashmir. The democratic rights have been denied to us only because of the adverse security situation in Kashmir.”

Singh alleged that Kashmir and Ladakh receive focused attention of the Centre at the cost of Jammu. Parties and people of Jammu region now want a split of Jammu from Kashmir.

“We will also be demanding constitutional guarantees to safeguard land and jobs of people from Jammu.”

Dogra Sadar Sabha president and former minister Gulchain Singh Charak said meetings would be held to evolve a consensus on the issue.

“A short and long term strategy will be formed for fulfillment of the demands.”