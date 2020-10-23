Lucknow diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 23rd October 2020 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 08:04 AM

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

‘Deepotsava’ in Ayodhya to get grander
Deepotsava, the annual  celebrations to mark Diwali in Ayodhya, had earned a place in record books last year. The event is expected to get grander this year as this will be the first Deepawali since the settlement of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute and the commencement of the construction of Ram temple. The authorities are working to prepare a blueprint for the gala celebration. However, there would be no crowd in attendance in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, 4.5 lakh earthen lamps were lit at Ram Ki Pairi.

Lucknow girl makes it to UN food advocates’ list 
Yugratna Srivastava, 24, has brought laurels to the city by making it to the list of 60 leading advocates of the world named by the United Nations to help identify and rally communities towards making global food systems stronger across the globe. Yugratna, a graduate in electronics and communications, shares the honour with another Indian Ajay Vir Jakhar, chairman, Bharat Krishak Samaj. She will be working closely with Agnes Kalibata, special envoy to the UN secretary-general, to kick-start activities in the build-up to the UN Food Systems Summit 2021. She had first addressed the UN General Assembly in 2009 at the age of 13 over climate change. The city residents are happy to have Yugratna in such a major event.

Special cover dedicated to deity at Hanuman Garhi
The legend around Hanuman Lalla – the presiding deity of Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya – was officially recorded in a special cover designed and released by the Department of Posts recently. As per the common belief, a visit to Ayodhya and temples of Ramkot area is incomplete till pilgrims seek the blessings of Hanuman whose seat is situated on the main gateway of Ayodhya. “Ram Durbar is sitting behind Shri Hanumanji. It is believed that a visit to Ramkot is considered complete only after visiting Lord Hanuman,” reads the special cover.

Low-key welcome for Goddess Durga
The much-awaited Durga Puja festival began from Thursday but without much fanfare. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, devotees are now opting for online darshan of the goddess and home delivery of prasad. No offering or cultural activities are allowed in the puja pandals. However, there will be no deviation from the 48-year-old tradition of organising Durga Puja at Ramakrishna Math in the city. It has decided to go ahead with all the rituals with Covid-19 safety protocols. The puja along with other rituals will be live-streamed on YouTube and no gathering would be allowed. Only a handful of devotees will be allowed to enter the Math at a time.

namita bajpai
Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh namita.bajpai@newindianexpress

