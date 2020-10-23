STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai Police books entire editorial team of Republic TV network for defamation

Reacting to the development, the Republic TV termed it “shocking”, “witch-hunt” and “an assault on media rights” by the Mumbai Police.

Published: 23rd October 2020 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The city police on Friday registered a non-bailable FIR against the entire Republic TV network editorial team for airing reports amounting to "incitement of disaffection among the members of the force and defaming the Mumbai police".

The FIR has been filed at NM Joshi Marg police station under section 3(1) of the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, 1922, along with IPC section 500 (defamation) on a complaint by sub-inspector Shashikant Pawar of the Special Branch, he said.

PSI Shashikant Pawar of Special Branch has made a complaint against Republic TV and its staffers. The accused are deputy news editor Sagarika Mitra, anchor and associate editor Shivani Gupta, Deputy editor Shawan Sen, executive editor Niranjan Narayanswami along with the newsroom in-charge and editorial staffers.

Reacting to the development, the Republic TV termed it “shocking”, “witch-hunt” and “an assault on media rights” by the Mumbai Police.

Pawar, in his complaint, said that the channel and its staffers aired certain reports on Thursday (October 22) which, among other things, sought to deliberately defame the Mumbai Police and its chief Param Bir Singh.

The report in question pertains to the report headlined “Revolt Against Param Bir? Senior Officers Part of Probe Give Details”.

The Republic TV report claimed that officers of Mumbai Police were on the verge of rebelling against the Commissioner, citing sources contending that officers were disregarding his orders, which ostensibly spoiled the image of the city police force.

Some of the statements aired by the channel in its report, which are cited in the FIR, include: “Republic has exclusive information that there is rebellion against the top cop within the Mumbai police, now growing", "There is now a rebellion of swords brewing from his subordinates”, “Param Bir Singh is hell-bent on single-handedly tarnishing the image of Mumbai Police”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Police Param Bir Singh Republic TV Arnab Goswami defamation
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp