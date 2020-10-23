STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Murder, rape of Punjab toddler: Amarinder calls for fast trial, exemplary punishment for guilty

Gurpreet Singh and his grandfather Surjit Singh were arrested on charges of murder, rape and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the POCSO Act.

Published: 23rd October 2020 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has directed Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta to ensure proper investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Hoshiarpur district.

The chief minister also asked the DGP to present the challan in the case before the court.

The girl was allegedly raped, killed and then set on fire.

Her half-burnt body was found at a house in a village in Tanda on Wednesday.

"Extremely sad and shocking incident of rape & murder of 6 year old in Hoshiarpur," the chief minister said in a tweet on Friday.

Gurpreet Singh and his grandfather Surjit Singh were arrested on charges of murder, rape and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police had said on Thursday.

The victim was the daughter of a migrant labourer who was living in the same village as the accused.

"Though police have arrested the accused, have directed DGP to ensure proper investigation and that challan is presented (in the court) speedily. Call for fast trial and exemplary punishment to the guilty by the court," the chief minister said.

The girl's father has alleged that Gurpreet took the girl to his house where he raped her.

Gurpreet and Surjit allegedly killed the her and burnt her body.

The half-burnt body of the girl was found from their house, police had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Punjab Police Hoshiyapur Rape
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp