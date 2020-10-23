STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Now, wastage or misuse of groundwater to invite up to Rs 1 lakh fine, five years in jail

The notification came following a directive from the National Green Tribunal after a petition was filed by Rajendra Tyagi and Friends (NGO) to make water wastage and misuse a punishable offence

Published: 23rd October 2020 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Groundwater, Water supply

Representational image

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Misuse of potable water will be a punishable offence in India with violators facing up to Rs 1 lakh fine and five years in jail, according to a new directive by the Centre.  

The Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA), under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, has issued a notification under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The notification came following a directive from the National Green Tribunal after a petition was filed by Rajendra Tyagi and Friends (NGO), seeking to make water wastage and misuse a punishable offence in the country.

As per the notification, the civic bodies dealing with water supply in all states and UTs, whether it is the Jal Board, Jal Nigam, Water Works Department, Municipal Corporation, Municipal Council, Development Authority, Panchayat or any other body shall be duty-bound to ensure that there is no waste or misuse of potable water tapped from underground and evolve a compliance mechanism, with coercive measures for violations.

The notification further states that no person in the country shall waste or misuse potable water resources tapped from underground.

"It is pertinent to mention here that failure to comply with this notification, in each such incident of contravention, is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years or with fine which may extend to one lakh rupees, or with both, and in case the failure or contravention continues, with additional fine, which may extend to five thousand rupees for every day during which such failure or contravention continues after the conviction for the first such failure or contravention, under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986," said Akash Vashishtha, counsel in the matter.

With over 25 per cent decrease in per capita water availability expected by 2025, the Centre has also written to all states to evolve and implement mechanisms with coercive measures, including penalty, for wasting groundwater.
 
The NGT had directed the Union Jal Shakti ministry that regulators should ensure that wastage of water is not profitable and the cost of such wastage is recovered.  

As per the report of the National Commission on Integrated Water Resources Development, the total water availability of India received through precipitation is about 4000 billion cubic metres (BCM) per annum and after evaporation, 1869 BCM water is available as natural runoff, to topographical and other factors, the utilizable water availability is limited to water only 1122 BCM.
 
According to estimates, the average annual per capita availability between 2011 and 2025 has reduced by over 25 per cent and would further reduce to 36 per cent by 2035.

“It has been observed that there is lack of awareness on the part of the general public in using the groundwater resulting in wastage through the overflowing overhead tanks, excessive use in flushing in toilets, wastage of water in bathing/hand-wash basins/kitchens etc. Apart from this, there is substantial loss of water due to leakage/seepage during transmission/distribution of water and there is a need to sensitize people,” said UP Singh, secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Potable water Groundwater NGT Jal Shakti Ministry
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp