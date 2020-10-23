'Will play CD if you unleash ED': Eknath Khadse warns BJP against use of central agency 

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: After joining the NCP, former BJP leader Eknath Khadse said that if anybody uses the Enforcement Directorate against him, then he will bring out the 'confidential' CD against them.

Eknath Khadse, his daughter Rohini and many BJP leaders from Northern Maharashtra joined the NCP on Friday in presence of party chief Sharad Pawar and other senior leaders.

Khadse said he was elected as MLA seven times and had been a minister and Opposition Leader as well. The former BJP leader further said that he contributed to the development of the party at every nook and corner of the state. “But there was a conspiracy to destroy my political career by setting various inquiries against me on flimsy charges. I discussed a lot about what to do, but my senior leaders in BJP also expressed their helplessness to help me. However, they hinted me to join the NCP and work under the guidance of Sharad Pawar,” Khadse said.

Khadse said that his party's local leadership used Anti-Corruption Bureau and various other agencies to harass him. “If they continue to do and use the ED against me, then I will bring out the CD,” Khadse said.

It was told that Eknath Khadse has a confidential CD of some BJP leader and that may damage the party.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that Eknath Khadse was a strong and mass leader in North Maharashtra. “This entire part was the stronghold of the Congress party in the past. The first rural Congress conference before Independence happened in Jalgaon. But in the later period, as the local leadership failed to nurture the young leadership, Khadse was able to do that work. We are happy that Khadse is with us and that will fill the leadership vacuum in North Maharashtra,” Pawar said.

Khadse said he will expand the footprint of NCP as he did for the BJP. "I will honestly work for the NCP the way I did for the BJP earlier without any second thought. I just need Sharad Pawar's support to expand the party,” said Khadse.