1,021 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat take state's tally to 1,66,254

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat's tally of coronavirus cases on Saturday rose to 1,66,254 with the addition of 1,021 cases, the state health department said.

The death of six more COVID-19 patients raised the state's total fatalities to 3,682, it said.

With 1,013 patients getting discharged, the number of recovered cases rose to 1,48,585, it stated.

With this, the state's recovery rate stands at 89.37 percent.

A total of 52,980 tests were conducted for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, at the rate of 815.08 tests per day per million population.

This took the total number of samples tested so far for the virus to 56,91,372.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,66,254, new cases 1,021, deaths 3,682, discharged 1,48,585, active cases 13,987 and people tested so far 56,91,372.

