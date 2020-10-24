STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15-year-old UP girl thrown off terrace by three men for objecting to harassment

According to police, the girl and the accused persons belonged to the same locality. The incident took place when she was returning home on Friday.

Published: 24th October 2020 09:18 PM

By PTI

MAU: A 15-year-old girl was seriously injured after she was allegedly thrown off from the terrace of a building by three men for objecting to harassment by them, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place when she was returning home on Friday.

Shakeel, Junaid and their one more friend forcibly took the girl to the terrace of the building and threw her off the roof after she objected to harassment by them, police said.

The minor told police that she was also beaten up by the accused persons.

The girl, who has suffered serious injuries, has been admitted to a hospital in Azamgarh, Mau SP Sushil Dhule said.

The SP said a case has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's family and the three men have been arrested

