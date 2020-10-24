STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
53,370 new cases take India's COVID-19 tally to 78,14,682, death toll at 1,17,956

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,13,82,564 samples have been tested up to October 23, with 12,69,479 samples tested on Friday.

Published: 24th October 2020 10:03 AM

COVID testing

A man undergoes COVID-19 test at a kiosk in Vijayawada (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 78.14 lakh with 53,370 fresh cases in a day, while 70,16,046 people have so far recuperated pushing the national recovery rate to 89.78 per cent on Saturday, the Union health ministry said.

The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 78,14,682 and the death toll to 1,17,956, with the novel coronavirus virus claiming  650 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the ministry data updated at 8 am on Saturday showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.51 per cent. There are 6,80,680 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 8.71 per cent of the total caseload, the ministry data said.

