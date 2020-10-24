STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh forms panel to probe irregularities flagged in Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission

The CM's action comes following a series of complaints against the public health engineering department which had allotted contracts to the vendors and firms to firms from outside the state. 

Published: 24th October 2020 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 10:57 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR : Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has constituted a committee to inquire into the complaints of "irregularities and undue favour" in the process of work contract allotted for the Centre's flagship project 'Jal Jivan Mission'.

Taking cognisance of the series of complaints against the public health engineering department that has allotted contract to the vendors and firms in different districts of the state, Baghel has directed for an investigation.

A threemember committee headed by chief secretary RP Mandal will submit its report. The Jal Jivan Mission aims to provide drinking water to all rural households in adequate quantity by 2024. The Centre has approved Rs 7,000 crore to Chhattisgarh for the scheme, a senior official said.

However, there were repeated allegations of "giving undue favour and indiscretions" in the allocation of contracts in which huge works have been awarded to firms from outside the state. "This is the situation when around 1,200 vendors from the state got themselves empanelled under the JJM programme, but they were largely neglected through altering the contract conditions," claimed a local vendor.

The BJP lashed out at the Congress government calling the "massive irregularities" committed by the state officials as yet another corrupt practices exposed. "Unless there is a high-level independent probe, nothing concrete would come out of the panel. It will be just an eyewash. The intention of the state government is not that of public welfare but to misuse the allotted funds by indulging in corruption," said Dharamlal Kaushik, leader of the Opposition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jal Jeean mission Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
PM Modi insulted soldiers when he said nobody entered Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
Gallery
There is history, humour, lots of violence and a lot more drama in store, as OTT platforms lay out the spread for the festival weekend. We bring you a list of upcoming shows and films that you must shortlist for your definite Dussehra watch.
'Mirzapur 2' to 'A Suitable Boy': Check out what OTT platforms have in store for Digital Dussehra
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp